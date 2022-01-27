New-age listings see correction: Experts evaluate road ahead for platform cos

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Chetan Naik, fund manager-tech fund at IIFL AMC and Bharat Lahoti, co-head, hybrid & solutions funds at Edelweiss AMC spoke at length about the fall in platform companies.

Platform companies, not just in India but globally, have seen sharp cuts in the past few days. This is in line with the global weakness in highly valued tech stocks which have corrected as much as 35-40 percent from their peaks.

New-age Indian companies that only recently listed on the bourses at sky-high valuations have fallen fast as well. Everything from Paytm, Fino Payments, Zomato, Nykaa and the like have slipped between 30-50 percent from the highs.

First up, Naik said, “We believe in platforms because they tend to get dominant and over a period of time we have seen that they create disproportionate returns and we have seen this panning out in the US market also over the last two decades.”

“Definitely, the space and the listed segment is going to be volatile but if you stick with quality assets where the overall business model is strong, companies have a part to profitability, companies are not relying on multiple rounds of financing, you would find good assets in this space,” he said.

Meanwhile, Lahoti said, “Liquidity and interest rates have accelerated the valuation paradigm in these companies. Consequently, any impact of liquidity and interest rate will have some bearings on valuation, what we are seeing currently, given the jittery around how liquidity is going to pan in global markets. So that’s how we are looking at it from a broader perspective.”

