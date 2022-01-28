Navin Fluorine partners with Honeywell to add hydrofluoroolefins capacity

Ahead of its earnings on Monday, Navin Fluorine has announced a manufacturing partnership with Honeywell.

Back in February 2020, Navin Fluorine had put out a press release mentioning about winning a multi-year order with a multinational company (MNC) amounting to USD 410 million that is around Rs 3,000 crore. That was for manufacturing and supply of a high performance product in the fluorochemical space on the back of which Jefferies has said that this particular product will all 20 percent to Navin Fluorine’s revenue by FY24 and around 16-20 percent to its EBITDA. This would also mean that the company will enter more such product breakthroughs and this could improve the earnings trajectory going forward.

Today, Honeywell put out a note confirming that they are the ones with whom Navin Fluorine has entered into that contract.

