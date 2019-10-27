Muhurat trading: Market expert Ashwani Gujral recommends these stock

VIDEOS

Market

Updated : October 27, 2019 06:47 PM IST

Stock expert Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com shared his views on ICICI Bank, Bata India and Asian Paints in an interview with CNBC-TV18 as the markets opened for an hour-long Muhurat trading on Sunday.

Gujral's recommendations include:

“Buy ICICI Bank with a stop of Rs 460 and target of Rs 485."

"Asian Paints is a buy with a stop of Rs 1,780 and target of Rs 1,835."

"Bata is a buy with a stop of Rs 1,750 with a target of Rs 1,800.”

Follow stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral here.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.