#AbhijitBanerjee#DiwaliStocks
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
These NSE stocks hit their 52-week highs or lows on October 25
Asian shares track modest global gains, sterling lower
Oil slips after US inventory build, but possible OPEC cuts support market
Rupee edges higher against Us dollar
Home Videos Market Stocks
VIDEOS
Market

Muhurat trading: Market expert Ashwani Gujral recommends these stock

Updated : October 27, 2019 06:47 PM IST

Stock expert Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com shared his views on ICICI Bank, Bata India and Asian Paints in an interview with CNBC-TV18 as the markets opened for an hour-long Muhurat trading on Sunday.

Gujral's recommendations include:

“Buy ICICI Bank with a stop of Rs 460 and target of Rs 485."

Related News

India to spend $1.4 trillion over 5 years to develop infrastructure, says Dharmendra Pradhan
Overdrive: In conversation with 2019 F3 Championship's second runner up Jehan Daruvala
ICICI Bank Q2 net down 6% to Rs 1,131.20 crore

"Asian Paints is a buy with a stop of Rs 1,780 and target of Rs 1,835."

"Bata is a buy with a stop of Rs 1,750 with a target of Rs 1,800.”

Follow stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral here.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
The Great Diwali Discount! Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only. Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV