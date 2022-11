Morgan Stanley estimates that almost 8 names would be added in the index and the cumulative inflows are likely to be over $1 billion.

The MSCI semi-annual index review is expected to take place on November 11.

Morgan Stanley estimates that 8 more names, including HAL, Bajaj Holdings, ABB India, Bank of Baroda and Varun Beverages, to be included in the index and it expects the cumulative inflows to be over $1 billion after the addition of these stocks.

However, the street expects that the Index may drop names like IGL and Biocon.

