Motilal Oswal upgrades Trent to 'buy' with target of Rs 1,430

Trent has rallied about 70 percent in the last 12 months and in the last two years, it has rallied over 300 percent. Motilal Oswal believes that there is still some room for more and thus upgraded the stock to a ‘buy’ rating with a target of Rs 1,430.

The brokerage carried out some channel checks which indicated some positive feedback on store economics, store additions as well as revenue recovery in both their main formats, Westside and Zudio.

After a big rally, the valuation according to Motilal Oswal, is close to around 42 times FY24 EV/EBITDA and in terms of price to earnings, it is close to around 109 times.

Noel Tata, Chairman of Trent, recently said that Tata’s super app may increase the reach of Westside by 10 times.

