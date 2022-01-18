Motilal Oswal initiates coverage on Macrotech Developers, Oberoi Realty; check target price

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (MOFSL) is bullish on the residential real estate space and has initiated coverage on Macrotech Developers, Oberoi Realty, DLF, and Godrej Properties.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (MOFSL) is bullish on the residential real estate space and has initiated coverage on Macrotech Developers, Oberoi Realty, DLF, and Godrej Properties. The firm believes the residential real estate sector is poised for an upcycle as the inventory across most of the cities has come back to manageable levels now. Macrotech Developers out of all these four stocks is the top pick, it said. The brokerage has a buy rating on Macrotech Developers and Oberoi Realty with a target price of Rs 1,700 and Rs 1,200, respectively. It is neutral on DLF and Godrej Properties with a target price of Rs 450 and Rs 2,100 respectively.

