Motilal Oswal Financial Services expects most of the sectors to see sequential margin improvement

Indian stock markets are up for the third straight week. In the last three weeks, Sensex and Nifty have gained 8 percent.

On CNBC-TV18’s special show Editor’s Roundtable, Gautam Duggad of Motilal Oswal Financial Services said he believes that most of the sectors will see sequential margin improvement going ahead.

“...because crude oil prices are down from their peak and other industrial commodities are also down 20-30 percent. So sectors like cement, auto, consumer, pharma, all of them should show sequential rebound in margins," he said.

He remains positive on largecap financials and the insurance sector.

“Largecap financial earnings have been extremely strong. ICICI Bank has been a consensus choice of all analysts but aside from that stocks like SBI, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Cholamandalam have come up with good numbers. We also like the insurance sector. SBI Life remains our top idea and is part of our model portfolio.”

