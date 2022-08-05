    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homevideos Newsmarket Newsstocks News

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services expects most of the sectors to see sequential margin improvement

    videos | IST

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services expects most of the sectors to see sequential margin improvement

    Profile image
    By Anuj Singhal   | Prashant Nair   | Nigel D'Souza   | Nimesh Shah   IST (Published)
    Mini

    Indian stock markets are up for the third straight week. In the last 3 weeks, Sensex and Nifty have gained 8 percent.

    Indian stock markets are up for the third straight week. In the last three weeks, Sensex and Nifty have gained 8 percent.
    On CNBC-TV18’s special show Editor’s Roundtable, Gautam Duggad of Motilal Oswal Financial Services said he believes that most of the sectors will see sequential margin improvement going ahead.
    “...because crude oil prices are down from their peak and other industrial commodities are also down 20-30 percent. So sectors like cement, auto, consumer, pharma, all of them should show sequential rebound in margins," he said.
    He remains positive on largecap financials and the insurance sector.
    “Largecap financial earnings have been extremely strong. ICICI Bank has been a consensus choice of all analysts but aside from that stocks like SBI, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Cholamandalam have come up with good numbers. We also like the insurance sector. SBI Life remains our top idea and is part of our model portfolio.”
    Watch video for more.
    Tags
    next story

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng