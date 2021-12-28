Motilal Oswal bullish on Eris Lifesciences; initiates coverage with buy

Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) has initiated coverage on Eris Lifesciences with a buy and a target price of Rs 870.

The brokerage firm said that in just 14 years Eris has built a pure-play branded formulation business . The profit has doubled to around Rs 350 crore from FY16 to FY21.

It also expects 17 percent earnings CAGR for Eris over FY21-FY24 driven by factors such as the higher scope of penetration of technically superior drugs, efforts to improve coverage of super-specialist, high end consulting physicians and higher in-house manufacturing.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Ekta Batra for more details.