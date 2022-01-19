Morgan Stanley turns 'overweight' on Biocon, raises target price to Rs 465; here's why

Morgan Stanley has upgraded Biocon to overweight from equalweight raising the target price to Rs 465 versus its earlier target price of Rs 371.

The firm believes, after three years of single digit profit growth, the earnings are at an infection point. The insulin glargine, new products and new manufacturing facilities should drive the next phase of growth according to Morgan Stanley note.

The brokerage firm estimates 32 percent sales and 45 percent EBITDA CAGR over the next two years versus just 11 percent and 7 percent over the last three years.

Following Morgan Stanley’s upbeat commentary, Biocon shares rallied more than 5 percent to an intraday high of Rs 368.50 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). At 1:10 pm, the stock was trading 4.83 percent higher at Rs 365.80.

