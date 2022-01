Morgan Stanley has an overweight stance on Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and has raised its target price to Rs 512 from Rs 500. The firm has raised FY23 and FY24 EPS estimates by 19 percent and 28 percent respectively.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Nimesh Shah for more details.

