Morgan Stanley overweight on RIL, JPMorgan neutral; here’s why

VIDEOS

Earnings

Updated : July 26, 2021 14:04:18 IST

Energy-to-digital conglomerate Reliance Industries on Friday, reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 13,806 crore for the quarter ended June 30, ahead of market expectations, and 67 percent higher year-on-year.

The brokerages have liked the numbers. Morgan Stanley has an overweight call on the stock with a target price of Rs 2,262 per share. The brokerage house believes that there will be uplift in the street’s expectations after the Q1FY22 numbers. The firm likes the numbers from the energy business. The oil-to-chemical (O2C) business did well, the exploration and production (E&P) segment also did well for the company. Morgan Stanley thinks that both multiples and expectations will be rising in coming quarters as far as RIL’s performance is concerned.

According to Nomura, it was the O2C business, which was relatively resilient this time around. The KG Basin production increased to 16.6 mmscmd from around 7 mmscmd. The EBITDA in this segment was up 66 percent on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis. Nomura also believes that earnings in this particular segment will rise sharply from Q3.

JPMorgan has a neutral trading with a target price of Rs 2,250 per share. The brokerage house believes that O2C, E&P offset the weak consumer business this time around and earnings are unlikely to help the stock reverse underperformance.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Sonal Bhutra for more details.

Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.