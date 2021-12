Morgan Stanley has initiated a coverage on Macrotech Developers. The brokerage firm has an equalweight on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,312 per share.

According to the firm, the company is now focused on growing its core residential business through the ongoing projects, on new launches from owned land parcels and on new asset light joint development deals.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Sonal Bhutra for more details.