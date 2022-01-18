Moneycontrol Pro: Why Divi's Laboratories stock is in focus

In a few Ideas for Profit from Moneycontrol Pro, Anubhav Sahu talks about a stock that he is tracking closely, Divi's Laboratories. The stock has underperformed for the last three months. Post strong bull run, criteria such as corporate governance, environmental compliance would be a key differentiator, particularly in the case of chemical and pharma space.

In a few Ideas for Profit from Moneycontrol Pro, Anubhav Sahu talks about a stock that he is tracking closely, Divi's Laboratories. The stock has underperformed for the last three months.

Post strong bull run, criteria such as corporate governance, environmental compliance would be a key differentiator, particularly in the case of chemical and pharma space.

Growth prospects remain strong for API. In the case of API really 10 products are under various stages of development and are expected to benefit as this product goes on the patent in the next two to five years.

Watch the accompanying video for more details.