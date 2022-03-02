0

Moneycontrol Pro: Trent in focus, here's why

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
In a few ideas for profit from Moneycontrol Pro, Bharat Gianani of Moneycontrol.Com talks about a stock that he is tracking closely, Trent.

In a few ideas for profit from Moneycontrol Pro, Bharat Gianani of Moneycontrol.Com talks about a stock that he is tracking closely, Trent.
The company posted strong Q3FY22 performance with the revenues of 54 percent above the pre-COVID-19 levels. Net profit was 67 percent year-on-year (YoY). The flagship Westside brand posted 9 percent like-for-like growth over Q3FY20. The digital sales are picking up with more than 5 percent of the Westside brand sales coming through the digital route.
Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba: Marico, Colgate-Palmolive and more
He expects a strong recovery for the company from FY23. The company has a strong balancesheet with zero net debt. The stock is currently trading at 28 times FY23 EV/EBITDA estimates, long-term investors can add the stock in the portfolio.
Watch the accompanying video for more details.
