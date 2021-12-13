Moneycontrol Pro: Sun TV Network in focus, here’s why

In a few ideas for profit from Moneycontrol Pro, Nitin Sharma of Moneycontrol.Com spoke about a stock he is tracking closely, Sun TV Network. Sun TV Network is a leading media player in Southern India. In FY21 60 percent of its revenue came from subscriptions, 32 percent from advertising, and the rest from the film and IPL.

Sun TV’s revenue has grown at a CAGR of 9 percent between 2015 and 20 and generates an EBITDA in the range of 66 to 70 percent.

The company has OTT offerings Sun NXT, which has 25 million subscribers, and yet to see a meaningful subscription or advertising revenue.

