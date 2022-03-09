Moneycontrol Pro: Subros in focus; here’s why

In a few ideas for profit from Moneycontrol Pro, Nitin Agrawal of Moneycontrol.Com spoke about a stock that he is tracking closely, Subros.

Subros is an auto ancillary company that has been impacted by the semiconductor chip shortage and rising raw material prices. It posted a weak set of numbers for Q3 of FY22.

However, there are multiple triggers that can help the company to improve its financial performance. The fortunes of Subros are directly linked to the growth in the passenger vehicle (PV) industry and have a business share of around 40 percent. Though there have been production issues due to shortage of semiconductor chips, we believe these issues are temporary in nature and expected to ease.

Additionally, preference for personal transport will continue to keep the demand for the passenger vehicle segment buoyant.

Watch the accompanying video for more details.