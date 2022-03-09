0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
videos | IST

Moneycontrol Pro: Subros in focus; here’s why

Profile image
By CNBC-TV18  IST (Published)
Mini

In a few ideas for profit from Moneycontrol Pro, Nitin Agrawal of Moneycontrol.Com spoke about a stock that he is tracking closely, Subros.

In a few ideas for profit from Moneycontrol Pro, Nitin Agrawal of Moneycontrol.Com spoke about a stock that he is tracking closely, Subros.
Subros is an auto ancillary company that has been impacted by the semiconductor chip shortage and rising raw material prices. It posted a weak set of numbers for Q3 of FY22.
However, there are multiple triggers that can help the company to improve its financial performance. The fortunes of Subros are directly linked to the growth in the passenger vehicle (PV) industry and have a business share of around 40 percent. Though there have been production issues due to shortage of semiconductor chips, we believe these issues are temporary in nature and expected to ease.
Additionally, preference for personal transport will continue to keep the demand for the passenger vehicle segment buoyant.
Watch the accompanying video for more details.
Follow our live blog for more stock market updates
Tags

ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS ON MAP

BehatNakurSaharanpur NagarSaharanpurDeobandRampur ManiharanGangohKairanaThana BhawanShamliBudhanaCharthawalPurqaziMuzaffar NagarKhatauliMeerapurNajibabadNaginaBarhapurDhampurNehtaurBijnorChandpurNoorpurKanthThakurdwaraMoradabad RuralMoradabad NagarKundarkiBilariChandausiAsmoliSambhalSuarChamrauaBilaspurRampurMilakDhanauraNaugawan SadatAmrohaHasanpurSiwalkhasSardhanaHastinapurKithoreMeerut Cantt.MeerutMeerut SouthChhaprauliBarautBaghpatLoniMuradnagarSahibabadGhaziabadModi NagarDholanaHapurGarhmukteshwarNoidaDadriJewarSikandrabadBulandshahrSyanaAnupshahrDebaiShikarpurKhurjaKhairBarauliAtrauliChharraKoilAligarhIglasHathrasSadabadSikandra RaoChhataMantGoverdhanMathuraBaldevEtmadpurAgra Cantt.Agra SouthAgra NorthAgra RuralFatehpur SikriKheragarhFatehabadBahTundlaJasranaFirozabadShikohabadSirsaganjKasganjAmanpurPatiyaliAliganjEtahMarharaJalesarMainpuriBhongaonKishaniKarhalGunnaurBisauliSahaswanBilsiBadaunShekhupurDataganjBaheriMeerganjBhojipuraNawabganjFaridpurBithari ChainpurBareillyBareilly Cantt.AonlaPilibhitBarkheraPuranpurBisalpurKatraJalalabadTilharPowayanShahjahanpurDadraulPaliaNighasanGola GokrannathSri NagarDhaurahraLakhimpurKastaMohammdiMaholiSitapurHargaonLaharpurBiswanSevataMahmoodabadSidhauliMisrikhSawaijpurShahabadHardoiGopamauSandiBilgram-MallanwanBalamauSandilaBangermauSafipurMohanUnnaoBhagwantnagarPurwaMalihabadBakshi Kaa TalabSarojini NagarLucknow WestLucknow NorthLucknow EastLucknow CentralLucknow Cantt.MohanlalganjBachhrawanTiloiHarchandpurRae BareliSalonSareniUnchaharJagdishpurGauriganjAmethiIsauliSultanpurSadarLambhuaKadipurKaimganjAmritpurFarrukhabadBhojpurChhibramauTirwaKannaujJaswantnagarEtawahBharthanaBidhunaDibiyapurAuraiyaRasulabadAkbarpur - RaniyaSikandraBhognipurBilhaurBithoorKalyanpurGovindnagarSishamauArya NagarKidwai NagarKanpur Cantt.MaharajpurGhatampurMadhaugarhKalpiOraiBabinaJhansi NagarMauranipurGarauthaLalitpurMehroniHamirpurRathMahobaCharkhariTindwariBaberuNarainiBandaChitrakootManikpurJahanabadBindkiFatehpurAyah ShahHusainganjKhagaRampur KhasBabaganjKundaBishwavnathganjPratapgarhPattiRaniganjSirathuManjhanpurChailPhaphamauSoraonPhulpurPratappurHandiaMejaKarachhanaAllahabad WestAllahabad NorthAllahabad SouthBaraKoraonKursiRam NagarBarabankiZaidpurDariyabadRudauliHaidergarhMilkipurBikapurAyodhyaGoshainganjKatehariTandaAlapurJalalpurAkbarpurBalhaNanparaMateraMahasiBahraichPayagpurKaiserganjBhingaShrawastiTulsipurGainsariUtraulaBalrampurMehnaunGondaKatra BazarColonelganjTarabganjMankapurGauraShohratgarhKapilvastuBansiItwaDoomariyaganjHarraiyaKaptanganjRudhauliBasti SadarMahadewaMenhdawalKhalilabadDhanghataPharendaNautanwaSiswaMaharajganjPaniyaraCaimpiyarganjPipraichGorakhpur UrbanGorakhpur RuralSahajanwaKhajaniChauri-ChauraBansgaonChilluparKhaddaPadraunaTamkuhi RajFazilnagarKushinagarHataRamkolaRudrapurDeoriaPathardevaRampur KarkhanaBhatpar RaniSalempurBarhajAtrauliyaGopalpurSagriMubarakpurAzamgarhNizamabadPhoolpur PawaiDidarganjLalganjMehnagarMadhubanGhosiMuhammadabad- Gohna (SC)MauBelthara RoadRasaraSikanderpurPhephanaBallia NagarBansdihBairiaBadlapurShahganjJaunpurMalhaniMungra BadshahpurMachhlishahrMariyahuZafrabadKerakatJakhanianSaidpurGhazipurJangipurZahoorabadMohammadabadZamaniaMughalsaraiSakaldihaSaiyadrajaChakiaPindraAjagaraShivpurRohaniyaVaranasi NorthVaranasi SouthVaranasi Cantt.SevapuriBhadohiGyanpurAuraiChhanbeyMirzapurMajhawanChunarMarihanGhorawalRobertsganjObraDuddhi

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More