Moneycontrol Pro: Spotlight on IFGL Refractories, here’s why

VIDEOS

Stocks

Updated : July 09, 2021 12:13:13 IST

Sharing a few ideas for profit from Moneycontrol Pro, Nandish Shah of Moneycontrol.Com talked about a stock that he is tracking closely, IFGL Refractories.

The company is into manufacturing specialised monolithic refractories for iron and steel industry with eight manufacturing plants.

In March 2021 quarter, its revenue increased by 28 percent on the back of strong demand and realisations improved led by better product mix.

Going forward, the EBITDA margins are expected to remain in the range of 15-16 percent. The company has a strong balance sheet with net cash of Rs 265 crore at the end of FY21, which is almost equivalent to 18 percent of marketcap.

Based on FY23 projections, IFGL is trading at a P/E multiple of 12 times and EV/EBITDA multiple of 6.

Investors can accumulate this stock and add on declines.