Moneycontrol Pro: Sona BLW Precision in focus; here’s why

Nitin Agarwal of Moneycontrol.com spoke about a stock that he is tracking closely, Sona BLW Precision.

Sona BLW Precision, an auto component manufacturer, is one of the rare gems in the listed space to play the theme of upcoming electrification. It generated around 41 percent of its total revenue in FY21 from the space and the company has already attained a leadership position by acquiring 12.5 percent market share in the differential electric assembly market in the US.

There are multiple factors that make us upbeat about the company- first, on the back of superior technological know-how, the company has been able to develop a wide range of products not only to cater to traditional vehicles, but also electric vehicles (EVs). And in fact, on the back of wide area of products, the company has been able to partner with who’s who of the industry. Moreover, the factor that has been driving the company's focus towards these upcoming areas is its technological spends, the company spent around 5.8 percent on R&D in the year gone by.

One of the key highlights from its financial performance is its average EBITDA margin, which averaged around 27.9 percent over FY19-20, which is way higher than any other in the space. In terms of valuation, the company currently trades at around 49.5 times FY23 earnings, which we believe is at an elevated level. However, given the company's strong fundamental situation, and the massive growth opportunity, we advise investors to accumulate this kind of stock for long.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.