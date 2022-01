In a few ideas for profit from Moneycontrol Pro, Anubhav Sahu of moneycontrol.com talks about the stock he is tracking closely, Shivalik Rasayan.

Shivalik Rasayan is undergoing a massive transformation from an agrochem to a diversified chemical company. Now the company is expanding its agrochem capacity by three times at Dahej. It is setting up 3,500 tonne capacity which will get operation by January 23rd.

What the accompanying video for more details.