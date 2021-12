In a CNBC-TV18’s special segment, Ideas for Profit from Moneycontrol Pro, Neha Dave of Moneycontrol.Com spoke about a stock that she is tracking closely, State Bank of India (SBI).

Investors should consider buying SBI for long-term. Despite the sharp rally, SBI is still trading at around one time core book value estimated for FY23.

The key trigger for the stock would be the revival in the private capex, which would boost the corporate credit growth.

