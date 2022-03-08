Moneycontrol Pro: Safari Industries in focus; here’s why

In a few ideas for profit from Moneycontrol Pro, Madhuchanda Dey of Moneycontrol.Com spoke about a stock that she is tracking closely, Safari Industries.

Safari Industries is steering at multiple near-term headwinds, like a depreciating currency that hurts given its import dependence and a spike in raw material prices.

However, looking beyond these challenges, the sky is getting clearer with COVID waning, travellers coming back in a big way. Schools and colleges are opening and marriage season is in full swing. So the first quarter, which is normally the biggest quarter for luggage companies is expected to be normal after a gap of two years.

Should the demand momentum sustain - some of the input price pressures may be passed on? From a longer-term perspective we see multiple tailwinds. Safari being in the budget category has been the biggest beneficiary of the GST implementation and has grabbed market share from the unorganised players. These players have been rendered very weak due to the pandemic supporting the organised sector.

Being a budget player Safari would be less impacted by the weak consumer sentiment. With hard luggage gaining popularity and the share of own manufacturing picking up we see strong earnings fraction for Safari.