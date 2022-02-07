Moneycontrol Pro: NTPC is a great buy; here's why

In a few ideas for profit from Moneycontrol Pro, Jitendra Gupta of Moneycontrol.Com spoke about a stock that he is tracking closely, NTPC.

He believes, NTPC is a great buy at current market price. According to him, this stock deserves attention, at current market price, considering good earnings visibility and unlocking shareholders’ value through a separate listing of its renewal business and attractive valuations in addition to a dividend yield of close to 5 percent.

NTPC is trading at about 7.5 times its fiscal 23 estimated earnings has plans to monetize renewable assets through initial public offering (IPO) or strategic investment. This could add significant value. These assets would separately offer much higher valuation in the light of growth, expertise and strong IRRs and attractive cashflow yield.

In terms of earnings, the first nine months of the current fiscal, NTPC has delivered good 13 percent year on year (YoY) growth in profits held by higher contribution from joint ventures (JVs) and subsidiaries along with recovery in the core business.

Its commercial capacity is already up by 5,000 megawatt in last one year. In renewable space it has plans to build close to 35,000 megawatt of capacity by 2027.

Watch the accompanying video for more details.