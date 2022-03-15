Moneycontrol Pro: NMDC in focus, here's why

In A few ideas for profit from Moneycontrol Pro, Nandish Shah of Moneycontrol.Com talks about a stock that he is tracking closely, NMDC.

NMDC is India’s largest iron ore producer with the capacity of 46 million tonne per anum and has a resource base of 1.5 billion tonne of iron ore with the average of the content of more than 65 percent.

The company has taken cumulative price hike of more than 20 percent for iron ore lumps from January 2022 onwards. On the back of higher international iron ore prices, domestic iron ore prices are at a steep discount of more than 40 percent, which leaves scope for increasing prices further.

NMDC is sitting on a cash balance of Rs 9,000 crore and trading at a dividend yield of 10 percent.

