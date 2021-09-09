Moneycontrol Pro: New launches to drive growth for Bectors Food

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities is launching new products such as potato crackers in the biscuit segment and roasted garlic SUB footlong bread in the bakery category. The company is enhancing its distribution reach in the key northern markets where its biscuit brand Cremica has a strong presence. It will also sell more biscuits varieties per outlet.

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities posted strong Q1 results with 12 percent top-line growth. The company is launching new products such as potato crackers in the biscuit segment and roasted garlic SUB footlong bread in the bakery category.

The company is enhancing its distribution reach in the key northern markets where its biscuit brand Cremica has a strong presence. It will also sell more biscuits varieties per outlet.

For the biscuit export segment, the company is setting up a new subsidiary in the Middle East as well as looking to enhance exports in the developed markets of the US and Europe.

For the bakery segment, the company would be looking to deepen its presence in the fast-growing markets of Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore.

The company is also expanding its capacity with the new biscuit line expected to commence in Punjab in the next fiscal. The company is also looking to set up a plant in Madhya Pradesh.

The company has guided for industry-leading 14 to 15 percent revenue growth in the current fiscal.

As far as the stock valuation is concerned, it is trading at 28 times FY23 earnings, which is at a discount to some of its listed peers.

