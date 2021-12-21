Moneycontrol Pro: Mrs Bectors Food in focus; here’s why

In a few ideas for profit from Moneycontrol Pro, Bharat Gianani of Moneycontrol.Com spoke about a stock that he is tracking closely, Mrs Bectors Food

In a few ideas for profit from Moneycontrol Pro, Bharat Gianani of Moneycontrol.Com spoke about a stock that he is tracking closely, Mrs Bectors Food

The company is enhancing production at its biscuit plant by setting up a new line at Rajpura, Punjab.

For the bread and bakery segment, the company is doing Brownfield expansion at its existing plant in Khopoli, Maharashtra.

The company is enhancing distribution reach in the biscuit segment by tapping new markets of western and southern India, increasing direct retail presence as well as almost doubling the sales workforce on the ground.

Watch accompanying video for more.