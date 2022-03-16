0

Moneycontrol Pro: Metro Brands in focus, here's why

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
In a few ideas for profit from Moneycontrol Pro, Bharat Gianani talks about a stock that he is tracking closely, Metro Brands.

The company posted strong results in Q3FY22 which was its first quarter post listing. The improvement in profitability is expected to sustain. With the business conditions normalizing, FY23 is expected to be a strong year for the company.
The company is also scaling up its eCommerce business, there is a lot of potential of market share gains from the organized segment which currently forms about two-thirds of the overall industry. Metro Brands has strong balancesheet. The stock is currently trading at 62 times its FY23 projected earnings, long-term investors can add the stock in the portfolio.
