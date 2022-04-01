Moneycontrol Pro: Mazagon Dock in focus; here’s why

In a few ideas for profit from Moneycontrol Pro, Jitendra Gupta talks about a stock that he is tracking closely, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders.

Mazagon Dock is a high-quality defence stock and it has corrected recently and it is trading near 8 times its FY23 estimated earnings which is quite cheap, particularly in the light of near 3 percent dividend yield.

Valuations offer a good bargain, its leading position in the defence, shipbuilding space, cash in the books improving business and robust order books are worth considering. The company is highly specialised in executing warships and submarines at its facilities. Its order book, which is at around Rs 48,000 crore is almost 10 to 12 times its annual revenue.

Watch accompanying video for more