Moneycontrol Pro: Mahindra Logistics in focus; here’s why

In a few ideas for profit from Moneycontrol Pro, Sachin Pal talks about a stock that he is tracking closely, Mahindra Logistics.

Mahindra Logistics is the third-party logistics provider from the Mahindra Group. For the first nine months of FY 22 the business performance has been rock solid as revenues have grown by more than 30 percent on a favourable base of last year.

However, from a near-term perspective, the growth environment is a bit challenging, as the semiconductor chip shortages is impacting demand from the automotive sector in the supply chain business.

Moreover, the ongoing geopolitical tensions as well as the surge in oil prices have hindered the growth environment a lot challenging.

From medium to long-term perspective, the business has secular tailwinds, which has been mainly driven by the reforms that the government has undertaken in the past few years. In fact, by FY26 the management is actually eyeing a turnover on Rs 10,000 crore which is more than 2.5 times the current top line.

