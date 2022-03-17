Moneycontrol Pro: Long-term investors can buy MapmyIndia shares

In a few ideas for profit from Moneycontrol Pro, Nitin Sharma talks about a stock that he is tracking closely, MapmyIndia.

The company is a leader in digital maps, geospatial software and location based SaaS services. Company’s 52 percent revenue comes from the automotive and mobility technology segment while 48 percent comes from the consumer technology and enterprise segment.

Company enjoys a strong EBITDA margin which is above 40 percent. With improvement in semiconductor availability and better automotive sales numbers, a sustainable double digit revenue growth with simultaneous margin expansion is expected in the years to come. Investors with a long-term view can buy this stock.

