Moneycontrol Pro: LIC Housing Finance in focus; here’s why

In a few ideas for profit from Moneycontrol Pro, Neha Dave of moneycontrol.com talks about the stock she is tracking closely, LIC Housing Finance. The company’s performance has been very steady on the loan growth front and margins have remained in the narrow range for a long time now.

In a few ideas for profit from Moneycontrol Pro, Neha Dave of moneycontrol.com talks about the stock she is tracking closely, LIC Housing Finance. The company’s performance has been very steady on the loan growth front and margins have remained in the narrow range for a long time now.

In terms of valuation, the stock is currently trading at around 0.8 times the estimatimated book value for FY23 and even below the FY21 book value. The stock should command a valuation of at least one time forward book value given the fact that it is a strong franchise and has a strong parentage. The stock should get rerated gradually, investors are advised to accumulate this stock.

At the last count, the stock was up nearly 1 percent at Rs 382 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

What the accompanying video for more details.