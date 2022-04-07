Moneycontrol Pro: Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences in focus, here’s why

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences or KIMS is a hospital chain based out of Andhra and Telangana. Recently it acquired 51 percent stake in Telangana-based regional player Sunshine Hospitals, which consolidates KIMS presence in the region. Deal is value accretive and augments KIMS presence in the treatments like ortho and cardio. Moneycontrol Pro, Anubhab Sahu of Moneycontrol.Com has more details.

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences or KIMS is a hospital chain based out of Andhra and Telangana. Recently it acquired 51 percent stake in Telangana-based regional player Sunshine Hospitals, which consolidates KIMS presence in the region. Deal is value accretive and augments KIMS presence in the treatments like ortho and cardio.

KIMS through its recent acquisitions are has demonstrated how operational performance can get transformed within three to four years.

In addition, the company is undergoing a mix of Greenfield and brownfield expansions in the adjacent areas. Organic expansion along with acquisition can almost double the bed count in the next four years.

