Moneycontrol Pro: KEC International in focus, here’s why

In a few ideas for profit from Moneycontrol Pro, Jitendra Gupta talks about a stock that he is tracking closely, KEC International.

In a few ideas for profit from Moneycontrol Pro, Jitendra Gupta talks about a stock that he is tracking closely, KEC International.

KEC International is a leading player in the power transmission space. The stock has corrected recently to around Rs 400 levels. Currently, it is trading at about 14 times this FY23 estimated earnings, which is well below its long-term average at around 14 times one year forward earnings. This is attractive in the light of strong recovery in the business and earnings and orders in hand.

In the first nine months of the current fiscal the company secured orders worth Rs 14,121 crore more than two times last year level. The order book grew almost 36 percent on a year-on-year basis to about Rs 24,400 crore, it is at almost two times its annual revenue providing very strong revenue visibility.

Watch accompanying video for more.

Catch all the stock market live updates here.