Moneycontrol Pro: Karur Vysya Bank in focus; here’s why

In a few ideas for profit from Moneycontrol Pro, Madhuchanda Dey of Moneycontrol.Com spoke about a stock that she is tracking closely, Karur Vysya Bank.

Karur Vysya Bank saw a sharp run-up in its share price post a surprisingly strong quarter. The stock has since then been corrected and now presents an opportunity for investors.

In the second quarter, gross slippage was well contained. Consequently reported gross and net NPA declined. Although restructured assets shot up the bank is quite confident of containing the credit cost at 2 percent in FY22. Credit costs normalisation should be a kicker for earnings if the third wave of COVID doesn't turn out to be disruptive.

