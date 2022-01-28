Moneycontrol Pro: Jubilant FoodWorks in focus; here’s why

In a few ideas for profit from Moneycontrol Pro, Bharat Gianani of Moneycontrol.Com talks about a stock that he is tracking closely, Jubilant FoodWorks.

The current wave of COVID-19 would have a minimal impact on the company as the delivery takeaway segment forms 65 percent of the revenues. The company saw a swift recovery from the earlier waves, with revenues in quarter two of FY22 being 12 percent above the pre-COVID levels.

Moreover, the current variant is milder, with much lower level of hospitalisation and is expected to be of a shorter duration. The company took a mid-single digit price hike last month to counter the higher raw material prices. We expect the company to maintain the margins at 25-26 percent levels.

For more, watch the accompanying video.