In a few ideas for profit from Moneycontrol Pro, Jitendra Gupta of moneycontrol.com talks about the stock he is tracking closely, Ircon International.

Railway engineering company Ircon International, the stock has corrected recently from the highs of about Rs 53 per share. It is trading mainly at 9 times its fiscal 22 estimated earnings and offering very good dividend yields of close to 6 percent.

What the accompanying video for more details.