Moneycontrol Pro: IndiaMart in focus; here’s why

In a few ideas for profit from Moneycontrol Pro, Nandish Shah of Moneycontrol.Com discussed about a stock that he is tracking closely - IndiaMart.

In a few ideas for profit from Moneycontrol Pro, Nandish Shah of Moneycontrol.Com discussed about a stock that he is tracking closely - IndiaMart.

The company provides online B2B market place for business products and services with a market share of more than 60 percent. The management has guided for 20 percent revenue growth and average revenue per unit to grow by 5 percent.

The positive stance on IndiaMart is on the back of increasing penetration of internet, rising number of paying subscribers on its platform, multiple inorganic investment, strong balancesheet and collection of subscription fees upfront.

The stock has corrected by nearly 35 percent from its 52-week high and provides a great opportunity to add and accumulate on declines.

Watch the accompanying video for more.