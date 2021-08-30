Moneycontrol Pro: IIFL Wealth in focus, here’s why

In a few Ideas for Profit from moneycontrol pro, Neha Dave of Moneycontrol.Com spoke about a stock that she is tracking closely, IIFL Wealth.

It is the third large wealth management firm in a country with assets under the advisory of Rs 2.35 lakh crore as of June end.

IIFL Wealth business underwent a transition following the big regulatory changes announced by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) a couple of years back. The transformation in the business model away from the broker model to the advisory model is clearly visible.

It now earns revenue through fee-paying client under its advisory platform IIFL-ONE which has seen healthy growth in assets.

Management strategy of focusing on annual recurring revenue (ARR) as opposed to the transaction of brokerage revenue is also showing results.

The share of ARR as a percentage of overall revenue has increased to 67 percent in Q1FY22. Net inflows are also increasing and the redemption rate has stabilised.

Return on equity has improved from 7 percent in FY20 to 16 percent in Q1FY22 and management sees it improving further to 20 percent going into FY23.

Most importantly management retains the guidance of paying 70-80 percent of net profit as dividend.

In terms of valuation, the stock is currently trading at around 26 times estimated earnings for FY23 which is reasonable considering the improved business fundamentals and increased visibility of earnings growth.

