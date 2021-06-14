Moneycontrol Pro Ideas For Profit: Here’s why LIC Housing Finance is in focus

  • SENSEX
LIC Housing Finance is the second-largest housing finance company, and its loan growth has moderated due to the pandemic in the current fiscal. However, margins have improved despite stiff competition in the home loan segment.

Its portfolio risk is much lesser as compared to the competition and this is because it lends mainly to individual home buyers. The individual home segment constitutes around 77 percent of its loan book as of December end.

Relatively riskier developer loans constituted only 7 percent of its loan book.

In the special segment ‘Moneycontrol Pro Ideas For Profit’, moneycontrol.com’s Neha Dave gets more details on the company’s performance, going forward.

Watch the video for more.

