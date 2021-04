VIDEOS

Market

Updated : April 26, 2021 03:49:46 IST

ICICI Prudential finished FY21 on a positive note with a sharp jump in the business in Q4FY21. While the growth in premium is encouraging, business transformation is visible in the improving product mix higher margins, distribution channels, and strong growth guidance.

The strategy of focusing on the protection business has led to new business margin expansion from 17 percent in FY19 to 25 percent in FY21.

In the special segment ‘Moneycontrol Pro Ideas For Profit’, moneycontrol.com’s Neha Dave gets details on the stock’s performance.