Moneycontrol Pro: ICICI Securities' valuations look attractive; expect stock to rerate in long term

Moneycontrol.com's Neha Dave reports that unlike many discount brokers ICICI Securities has a diversified revenue profile. It is also the second-largest distributor of mutual funds among non-banks.

Retail trading in financial markets has increased significantly in the past couple of years and ICICI Securities is a beneficiary of this trend.

Moreover, being a leading player in the investment banking space it benefits from a large number of IPOs and buzzing primary market.

The stock currently trades at nearly 17 times the estimated earnings for FY23 and is attractive considering the robust financials. The company's profit has grown at a CAGR of 35 percent in the past five years despite a stiff competition from discount brokers.

According to Dave, in the long term, the stock should rerate and investors wanting to participate in growth of capital markets should consider ICICI Securities.

