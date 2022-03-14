Moneycontrol Pro: ICICI Bank shares in focus, here's why

In a few ideas for profit from Moneycontrol Pro, Neha Dave talks about a stock that she is tracking closely, ICICI Bank.

In a few ideas for profit from Moneycontrol Pro, Neha Dave talks about a stock that she is tracking closely, ICICI Bank.

ICICI Bank is currently trading at around 1.9 times core book value estimated for FY23, which is reasonable considering that return on equity has inched up to 15 percent. More over the bank subsidiaries are also doing well and should support the stock performance.

With limited downside risk to earnings, ICICI Bank offers best risk reward in the banking space.

Watch the accompanying video for more details.

Catch all stock market updates here