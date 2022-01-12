Moneycontrol Pro: HIL in focus; here’s why

In a few ideas for profit from Moneycontrol Pro, Sachin Pal of moneycontrol.com talks about the stock he is tracking closely, Hyderabad Industries Limited (HIL).

The company operates in the building materials segment and it had a phenomenal FY21 despite the COVID disruptions. As a result of which the company's market cap surged nearly 10 fold from the lows of the pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

The September quarter of the company turned out to be a very mixed bag and the company also delivered a decent top-line growth of around 7-8 percent. However, the margins of the company were taken aback by the higher input costs as well as other disruptions.

