Moneycontrol Pro: HG Infra shares in focus; here’s why

In a few ideas for profit from Moneycontrol Pro, Bharat Gianani talks about a stock that he is tracking closely, HG Infra Engineering.

The company received strong orderflows of Rs 4,300 crore in first nine months of the current fiscal. The oderbook at 2.4 times FY22 projected revenues provides strong visibility over the next two to three years.

Highway construction and awarding were affected in the last four to five months owing to elections in the key states as well as COVID-related restrictions. However, we expect a strong pickup in the highway construction going forward.

The government aims to construct about 25,000 kilometres of national highways in next fiscal, which is almost double the rate witnessed in FY21. The government has also tightened the bidding norms for new players which will reduce the competitive intensity and many beneficial for incumbent players like an HG.

The company is venturing into new areas such as railways, waters, and airport segments and expects 20 percent of the orderbook from these new segments, which would be a key re-rating trigger.

