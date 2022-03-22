Moneycontrol Pro: Here’s why investors should accumulate TCI for long-term

In a few ideas for profit from Moneycontrol Pro, Sachin Pal talks about a stock that he is tracking closely, TCI Express.

The business delivered solid Q3 on the back of favourable market trends, increased demand momentum ahead of the festive season as well as sustained global economic activity aided TCI’s revenues in the quarter gone by one.

The operating profits came at an all-time high of over 9 crore on the back of an exceptional performance from the Seaways business.

From a near-term perspective, the outlook is a bit subdued considering the surge in global oil prices as well as the ongoing geopolitical tensions. However, amid increased market volatility, the stock has corrected 30 percent from its all-time highs, which appears to factor the majority of the concerns and valuations of the company were fairly reasonable for fresh entry. Investors can look forward to go long on the stock at current levels.

Watch accompanying video for more.

