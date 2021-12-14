Moneycontrol Pro: Here’s why investors should accumulate SIS for long-term

SIS is a market leader in all three business segments of security, facility management, and cash logistics services. In a few ideas for profit from Moneycontrol Pro, Nandish Shah of Moneycontrol.Com spoke about a stock that he is tracking closely, SIS Limited.

The result for the September quarter was in line with expectations with India's security and facility management business seeing one of the fastest quarterly growth rates, while international business saw a decline.

SIS has commenced hiring and have added to their sales team which is currently the largest in India. The above-mentioned costs will put pressure on margins in the short term.

However, with revenues picking up, the operating leverage will come into play. The management has guided for a 20 percent growth in revenues operating cash flow to EBITDA, conversion of 50 percent, and 20 percent return on capital employed.

SIS plans to focus more on providing solutions than products and services.

Investors with a long-term view can accumulate this stock and add on declines.

Watch accompanying video for more.