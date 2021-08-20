Moneycontrol Pro: Here’s why CONCOR is in focus

Container Corporation of India or CONCOR is a dominant player in domestic container transport market. The performance of the business has been an uptrend for the past two, three quarters on the back of strong tailwind emerging from global markets.

Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) is a dominant player in the domestic container transport market. The performance of the business has been on an uptrend for the past couple of quarters on the back of strong tailwind emerging from global markets.

In Q1 the domestic volumes rose 60 percent year-on-year as well as the export volume increased by over 25 percent year-on-year on a favourable base of last year.

Of late, the company has been facing some concerns on the margins, especially due to the land licence agreement with Indian railways. However, that appears to have been resolved and going forward the company will be paying 6 percent of the market value of the land as a part of the agreement.

Going forward, the margin profile of the company is likely to sustain as the company is looking forward to converting these short-term leases into a single long term lease through onetime payment to Indian railways.

