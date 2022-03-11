Moneycontrol Pro: HEG in focus; here’s why

In a few ideas for profit from Moneycontrol Pro, Anubhav Sahu of Moneycontrol.Com spoke about a stock that he is tracking closely, HEG.

In a few ideas for profit from Moneycontrol Pro, Anubhav Sahu of Moneycontrol.Com spoke about a stock that he is tracking closely, HEG.

Within chemicals, graphite electrodes space draws attention. Recent geopolitical developments have changed the supply-demand balance in favour of electrode players.

In addition, valuation for companies like HEG is at an interesting level post near 50 percent drop in last five months. We estimate that on account of sanctions on Russia they could be a potential 11 percent shortage in graphite electrode supplies excluding China and Russia. Now, this is after accounting for the supply deficit of the steel and graphite electrode market.

HEG management had earlier indicated for 8 to 10 percent increase in electrode prices in Q4. Now given the geopolitical situation a price increase could be higher in the near term for spot contracts. However, as the price of raw material and price of coke are also increasing in tandem, margins might remain at the current level.

Watch the accompanying video for more details.