Moneycontrol Pro: HDFC in focus; here’s why

In a few ideas for profit from Moneycontrol Pro, Neha Dave of Moneycontrol.Com talks about a stock that she is tracking closely, HDFC.

The competition in the mortgage financing space has increased many fold over the years with the entry of new players and greater focus by the banks. Despite that HDFC Ltd has managed to grow its retail mortgage book faster than the industry and has improved its market share.

HDFC’s conservative and higher provisioning, strong capital position and significant amount of investment provides a lot of comfort. In terms of valuations, HDFC’s core lending book is trading at 2 times estimated book value for FY23 which is at a significant premium to the peer group. The future stock upside will also be driven by its subsidiaries and associate companies, which contributes more than 50 percent to the stock valuation. The stock is down 14 percent from its 52-week high price and presents a good investment opportunity.

