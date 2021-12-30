Moneycontrol Pro: GAIL in focus; here’s why

In a few Ideas for Profit from Moneycontrol Pro, Nitin Sharma of Moneycontrol.Com spoke about a stock he is tracking closely, GAIL.

GAIL’s 70-75 percent revenue comes from gas marketing while transmission and other hydrocarbon businesses contribute the rest. The management of the company sees 7-8 percent growth in transmission volumes in next 3-4 years and expect gas marketing division to do better in the current LNG demand environment. The investors are recommended to buy this stock.

