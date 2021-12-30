0

Moneycontrol Pro: GAIL in focus; here’s why

By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
Mini

In a few Ideas for Profit from Moneycontrol Pro, Nitin Sharma of Moneycontrol.Com spoke about a stock he is tracking closely, GAIL.

GAIL’s 70-75 percent revenue comes from gas marketing while transmission and other hydrocarbon businesses contribute the rest. The management of the company sees 7-8 percent growth in transmission volumes in next 3-4 years and expect gas marketing division to do better in the current LNG demand environment. The investors are recommended to buy this stock.
Watch the accompanying video for more.
First Published:  IST
