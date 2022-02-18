Moneycontrol Pro: Gabriel India in focus; here’s why

In a few ideas for profit from Moneycontrol Pro, Nitin Agrawal of Moneycontrol.Com spoke about a stock that he is tracking closely, Gabriel India.

Gabriel India is an auto ancillary catering majorly to the two-wheeler and passenger car segments. Despite a drop in the automobile industry, the company witnessed a healthy 13 percent year-on-year growth in its top line. This is driven primarily due to the new product launches into two-wheeler space both in the internal combustion engine as well as electric.

EBITDA margin however contracted by around 40 basis points primarily due to higher raw material prices.

Now there are a couple of factors which work in the favour of the company. Firstly, on the back of superior product quality and a strong clientele, the company has established itself as a leader and a dominant player in the industry. Secondly, the demand for both the two-wheeler and passenger car segment is expected to improve primarily on the back of the opening up of the economy post-COVID.

Also, the replacement segment which contributes around 10 to 12 percent of its revenue is also registering strong growth.

Another important trigger for the company is the significant opportunity in the export market as most of the US and European manufacturers are shifting their dependence on Chinese manufacturers.

